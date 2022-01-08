NBA trade machine: Cooking up some deals involving Ben Simmons, Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to field enquiries on point guard Ben Simmons, who has yet to take the floor this season for the team. After demanding a trade in the offseason and eventually looking to return to training camp, Simmons has decided to hold out from taking the floor until he gets what he wants. The 76ers haven’t budged, as they’re seeking a high price for their guard. Simmons has not been able to develop into an all-around talent offensively, but he was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year last season.

The Atlanta Hawks are a team to monitor in the Simmons sweepstakes, according to Marc Stein. Ironically it was Simmons’ performances against these same Hawks in last year’s playoffs, specifically Game 7, which started this entire process of him wanting out of Philly. The Hawks have not looked like a playoff team all season and might look to shake things up, while the 76ers still believe they can compete for a championship this season. To the trade machine we go!

Trade 1

Sixers get: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Delon Wright, De’Andre Hunter, 2022 first-round pick

Hawks get: Ben Simmons, Jaden Springer

The Hawks have their draft picks intact and can trade additional ones if that’s what it takes to get a deal done. Wright is a filler guard on an expiring deal, while Bogdanovic and Hunter represent solid role players who fit on the perimeter with Philadelphia’s current roster. That draft pick is likely to be in the lottery given Atlanta’s standing this season. As for the Hawks, they get Simmons and Springer as they re-shuffle the deck. Cam Reddish and Jalen Johnson can absorb Bogdanovic’s and Hunter’s roles.

Trade 2

Sixers get: Danilo Gallinari, Jalen Johnson, Lou Williams, 2022 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick

Hawks get: Ben Simmons

Gallinari is salary filler and is a nice veteran for Philadelphia, while Johnson represents the high-upside prospect the 76ers would want in any Simmons deal. The Hawks give up two picks here, one of which will be in the lottery. Williams might want to play for a contender at this point and a return to Philadelphia would help him and the 76ers.

Trade 3

Sixers get: Delon Wright, Cam Reddish, De’Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, 2023 first-round pick

Hawks get: Ben Simmons

Parting with Reddish and Hunter will be tough for the Hawks, but the upside here is they keep their first-round pick in 2022. Wright is salary filler and Okongwu represents another upside play for 76ers. This doesn’t exactly move the needle for Philadelphia but it does give them some solid prospects and draft capital to flush out the roster around Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.