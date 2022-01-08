How the public is betting Chiefs vs. Broncos in Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs still have an outside shot at claiming the No. 1 seed in the AFC in Week 18, but they will need to win, and they’ll need a loss from the Tennessee Titans. Kansas City’s Saturday afternoon matchup against the Denver Broncos should see a significant number of wagers placed, and here’s a look at what bettors have been doing with their cash leading up to kickoff.

All odds and info are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Kansas City is a 10.5-point favorite, and the Chiefs are getting 88% of the handle and 76% of bets.

Is the public right?

Yes, there is no doubt where the motivational factor is heading into this game even though this is a road matchup for the Chiefs. Denver has nothing to play for, and the Chiefs would love to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. Don’t be the person betting on Drew Lock to hold his own against Patrick Mahomes, especially with this much of a motivational edge.

Point Total

The total is set at 44.5, and bettors are headed toward the over with 59% of the handle and 68% of bets.

Is the public right?

The number 44 is one of the most important key numbers in totals betting, and we’re going to go after the under in this spot. Betting an under against an offense like Kansas City can be dangerous, it’s hard to expect the Broncos to have much of success offensively. Denver has not hit 14 points in a game in each of the last three games, and there’s no reason to expect an offensive explosion on Saturday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.