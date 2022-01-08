How the public is betting Cowboys vs. Eagles in Week 18

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles already clinched playoff spots, but seeding has not been determined for either team heading into their matchup on Saturday night. Dallas can land anywhere from the No. 2-4 seed, while Philadelphia will land as the sixth or seventh seed in the playoffs. Regardless, bettors love stand-alone NFL games, so this one should see plenty of betting action on Saturday night.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Dallas is a four-point favorite, and that’s where bettors are placing their wagers with 66% of the handle and 58% of bets.

Is the public right?

It is difficult to know exactly how hard Philadelphia will try to win this game because there isn’t a huge difference being the No. 6 or No. 7 seed, while Dallas has a little bit more to play for. This spread is about right, but I’ll side with the public and take the Cowboys in case the Eagles decide to rest their studs at some point during the game.

Point Total

The over/under is set at 44, and bettors are taking the over on 76% of the handle and 76% of the bets.

Is the public right?

No, the under is the play. The Eagles are the only team in the NFL that runs the ball more often than they pass and by keeping the ball on the ground, the clock will be constantly moving to limit possessions. The Cowboys have not been as dominant offensively as they were earlier in the season, so I’m all over the under on Saturday night.

