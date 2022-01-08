Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Ja Morant headline NBA injury report for Saturday, Jan. 8

Saturday’s NBA slate features just six contests, but that doesn’t mean the injury report is a short one. Plenty of the league’s players are still going in and out of health and safety protocols, while others are being held out as more teams try to manage workloads down the stretch. Here’s a look at Saturday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: January 8

Desmond Bane (quad), questionable

Ja Morant (thigh), doubtful

Kyle Anderson (back), doubtful

Bane has been a star for Memphis in Morant’s previous absences and is questionable. Morant and Anderson are doubtful, with the former having previously dealt with a knee sprain this season. Look for Dillon Brooks to be biggest beneficiary if Bane is ruled out, although Brooks is still a strong play with Morant unlikely to play.

Luke Kennard (protocols) TBD

Ivica Zubac (protocols) TBD

Kennard was supposed to clear protocols soon, so he might be back for this game. With Zubac potentially still out, Serge Ibaka should keep getting minutes. Terrace Mann and Reggie Jackson are good value plays, especially if Kennard is not back.

Jrue Holiday (protocols) TBD

Pat Connaughton (protocols) TBD

Grayson Allen (protocols) TBD

Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) TBD

Holiday, Connaughton and Allen remain in protocols while DiVincenzo’s ankle is acting up again. Jordan Nwora is probably the best value play on the board for Milwaukee, but Khris Middleton is the star most DFS players should target.

Cole Anthony (ankle), questionable

Franz Wagner (ankle), questionable

Both Anthony and Wagner are dealing with ankle issues. The latter is making a strong push to be considered for Rookie of the Year and is up to +800 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rudy Gobert (protocols) TBD

Joe Ingles (protocols) TBD

Bojan Bogdanovic (finger), questionable

Jordan Clarkson (back), questionable

Donovan Mitchell (back), questionable

Mike Conley (injury management) TBD

The Jazz have some major issues right now on the injury front. Conley could be back after resting in Friday’s game, while Mitchell and Clarkson should also be in. Bogdanovic seems to have a finger injury that’s slightly more severe. Gobert and Ingles are unlikely to get cleared from protocols, but they do have a slight chance with the league’s updated guidelines.

Malcolm Brogdon (conditioning), questionable

Caris LeVert (conditioning), questionable

Chris Duarte (conditioning), questionable

Jeremy Lamb (conditioning), questionable

The entire Indiana backcourt is good to go from a protocols standpoint, so the question is now about conditioning. Treat LeVert and Duarte as being likely to play, while Brogdon is also dealing with an Achilles issue and could sit this one out.

Kemba Walker (knee) OUT

Evan Fournier (thigh), questionable

Nerlens Noel (conditioning), questionable

Walker is out, which is a shame for the hometown player who was having a strong run. Fournier will want to duplicate his outing earlier in the week against the Celtics, while Noel is questionable with conditioning issues after clearing protocols.

Jimmy Butler (ankle), questionable

KZ Okpala (wrist) OUT

Butler, who is on his second ankle injury this season, is officially questionable. Okpala is out with a wrist issue. Look for Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro to be strong value plays if Butler sits this one out.

Deandre Ayton (conditioning) Available

Jae Crowder (conditioning) Available

JaVale McGee (conditioning) Available

Landry Shamet (protocols) TBD

The Suns had three rotation players in protocols who are good to go Saturday. Ayton is the biggest name, but McGee’s presence means Jalen Smith loses a lot of value. With Crowder back, expect Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to see less touches on the perimeter.