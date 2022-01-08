Jim Harbaugh tells recruit’s pastor he’ll entertain NFL coaching opportunities

The Michigan Wolverines recently completed their most successful season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, and it could very well be the last. Harbaugh is not leaving at this point, but he told the pastor of a recruit that he would entertain the possibility of an NFL return (from 24/7 via SI).

“He said that he’ll entertain (it),” [Larry] Clemons [father of recruit Darrius Clemson] said. “He was up front with us about that. I had Coach Harbaugh speak to my pastor. They had a good conversation. Our pastor asked him about that, and that’s just that’s the (reply) that he gave him.”

Harbaugh and the Wolverines are coming off a season in which they finally beat Ohio State and earned a berth in the College Football Playoff. Georgia thumped them in the semifinals, but it was a big step forward for the program.

Prior to coaching at Michigan, Harbaugh spent four seasons as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. His teams were 44-19-1 and had a Super Bowl appearance and two additional NFC title game appearances in that span.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders have head coach openings, and more are expected when Black Monday arrives after Week 18 ends.