How the Eagles and Cowboys could face off a second straight week in the Wild Card round

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 to close out the regular season. Both teams have secured a playoff berth and it’s possible we see some starters get rest. The Cowboys are currently in the fourth seed but could climb as high as second (and additional divisional round home field advantage) with a win and some help. The Eagles are in seventh place and can climb no higher than sixth.

Both teams have kept their plans close to the vest for how much playing time their starters will get. But what’s arguably more interesting is the scenarios that exist for these teams to face off again a week from now. Scenarios exist in which they could face off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX for the 2/6 and 3/7 matchups in the Wild Card round.

The Cowboys will be no worse than the fourth seed, but need help to move up. If they win, the Cardinals lose or tie, and the Bucs and Rams both lose, Dallas will be the No. 2 seed. If the Cowboys win, the Rams lose, and the Bucs and Cardinals lose or tie their games, Dallas will be the No. 3 seed. If the Cowboys lose or tie, OR the Rams win or tie, OR the Cardinals win, Dallas will be the No. 4 seed.

Meanwhile, the Eagles can be either sixth or seventh. They would be the No. 6 seed with a win and a 49ers loss or tie, OR a tie and a 49ers loss, OR a 49ers loss and Saints win. They would be the No. 7 seed with just a 49ers, OR if the Eagles loss or tie and the 49ers tie, OR if the Eagles lose and the Saints lose or tie.

The scenarios for the Eagles and Cowboys to face off a week from now are as follows (courtesy of NFLPlayoffScenarios.com):

No. 2 Cowboys vs. No. 7 Eagles

Cowboys

Cowboys win + Bucs loss + Rams loss + Cardinals loss/tie

Eagles

Eagles win + 49ers loss/tie, OR Eagles tie + 49ers loss, OR 49ers loss + Saints win

No. 3 Cowboys vs. No. 6 Eagles

Cowboys

Cowboys win + Bucs win/tie + Rams loss + Cardinals loss/tie

Eagles