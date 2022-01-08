Who is Cardinals backup RB with James Conner questionable, Chase Edmonds out for Week 18?

The Arizona Cardinals will be short-handed in Week 18 as running back Chase Edmonds has been ruled out with ribs and toe injuries and James Conner enters this week questionable. Conner has been out since Week 15 with a heel injury, though he was able to practice on a limited basis ahead of the team’s season finale.

With the possibility that the Cardinals could be without their top two running backs, they’ll have to rely on their depth chart as they look to potentially clinch the NFC West with a win and a Rams loss. Second-year RB Eno Benjamin is the man up on the depth chart and has seen just 29 career touches so far in his short career. He was inactive for all of the 2020 season, as Kliff Kingsbury noted his lack of contribution on special teams.

In 2021, he’s been active for eight games, totaling 87 rushing yards and a score in his eight games active. Though he’s been inefficient with his touches, the Seattle Seahawks have been a decent matchup for opposing RBs. Since Week 8, the Seahawks have allowed the 6th most fantasy points per game and will be without star LB Bobby Wagner (knee), which could open some opportunities to the offense. Behind Benjamin on the depth chart is Jonathan Ward, who’s totaled just 12 career touches for 76 yards and a score.