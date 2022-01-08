Dillon Brooks suffers ankle injury Saturday vs. Clippers, won’t return to game

The Memphis Grizzlies saw small forward Dillon Brooks leave Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with an ankle injury. Brooks had recently been cleared from the league’s health and safety protocols and was looking to continue a strong season.

Dillon Brooks injury updates

Brooks won’t try the ankle Saturday, which means the next update will come Sunday ahead of Memphis’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fantasy basketball impact

With Brooks sidelined, look for Desmond Bane to continue emerging as a key player for Memphis. With Ja Morant also dealing with injury issues, Jaren Jackson Jr. becomes the team’s top scoring option so he’ll get a boost as well.

Betting impact

The Grizzlies have dealt with injuries well this season and remain one of the better teams in the West. Depending on how long Brooks is out for, it’s hard to bet against Memphis in the short-term future. The team’s long-term prospects take a significant hit if Brooks is out for an extended period of time.