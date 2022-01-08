Tyreek Hill dealing with heel injury in Week 18 vs. Broncos, returns to game and sees a target

Update: Fortunately for Chiefs fans and fantasy managers, Hill has returned to the game and did see a target. That means his heel injury is not significant enough to take him completely out of the plan for Kansas City.

Update: Per the broadcast, Hill is officially unlikely to return to the contest in Week 18. The Broncos lead the Chiefs 14-7 in the second quarter.

The Kansas City Chiefs might be seeing a limited Tyreek Hill in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos, as the wide receiver hurt his heel in pregame warmups per the game broadcast. Hill was seen looking at his heel and testing out his speed on the sidelines, so it’s not known whether he’ll be in and out of the game or participate in a limited fashion.

If Hill is unable to play through his injury, look for Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle to take over as the team’s top receivers. Travis Kelce, the team’s star tight end, will also be a big factor if Hill is limited in any fashion. With his game-breaking speed, a heel injury is one of the more damaging issues for a player like Hill.

The Chiefs were 10.5-point favorites entering the game according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Kansas City is tied with Denver 7-7 early in the second quarter.