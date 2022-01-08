Klay is back! Thompson officially announces return Sunday vs. Cavaliers

Klay Thompson is back and the NBA is on notice. The Golden State Warriors SG will be back in the lineup for the first time in two seasons on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson hasn’t played since the 2018-19 playoffs, when the Dubs lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. Thompson suffered a torn ACL and ruptured Achilles tendon in the past two years, forcing him to miss both seasons. The Splash Bros. will be on the court for an NBA game for the first time in what feels like forever. The NBA is better with Klay back.

Klay’s impact depend on how he looks. Chances are the Warriors will ease Klay back into game action, though you’ve got to think he’s been playing at that speed in practice for a bit. Once Klay is up to full speed, if he’s anything close to the player he was a few seasons ago, the Warriors should be favored to win it all this season. Golden State is +550 to win it all on DraftKings Sportsbook as of Saturday and +250 to win the West.

The return of Thompson should have a fantasy basketball impact on Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Klay’s return should only help Stephen Curry space the floor. If Thompson looks anything like he has in practice hitting 3s, it’ll help Curry’s assist numbers (along with Draymond Green’s). Poole and Wiggins get leeched of some offensive touches you’d think, unless Klay is on a minutes limit for a bit or rests here and there. It’ll be more advantageous for NBA DFS on certain slates the Dubs decide to rest Thompson.