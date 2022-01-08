Jalen Hurts is inactive for Week 18 vs. Cowboys

The Eagles have announced Week 18 inactives and QB Jalen Hurts is officially OUT for their matchup against the Cowboys on Saturday. Hurts was unlikely to play in this outing after the Eagles clinched a playoff berth in Week 17, as they look forward to getting their young quarterback some rest and keep him healthy for a post-season run.

Fantasy managers who end their leagues in Week 18 will be disappointed to be without Hurts, who has performed as the QB8 so far in the 2021 season. Gardner Minshew will get the start in his place. His only start with the team this year came in Week 13, where he finished with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He finished as the QB10 for fantasy football that week, showcasing some of the upside we’d previously seen from him in Jacksonville.

Minshew averaged 20.3 points per game in his 23 games as a Jacksonville Jaguar, finishing 43% of his games as a QB1.