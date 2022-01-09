Jordan Love start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions this Sunday. Quarterback Jordan Love will likely get the start as the Packers already clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs. Not only will it be good to get Rodgers some rest, but Love could use this as a bit of a tryout.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Jordan Love

As we all know, this past offseason, it seemed there was a good chance this would be Rodgers’ last season in Green Bay. As they used a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, the hope would be that he could replace Rodgers whenever he is done. This season, Love has appeared in five games, starting just one. In his one start against Kansas City, Love was 19-34 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also had five rushes for 23 yards.

The Detroit Lions defense allows 244.0 passing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. Their defense as a whole has been extremely inconsistent this season to say the least. That is no surprise however, as they are in the middle of a rebuild and Dan Campbell should have them where they want to be in the future. In this game, I don't expect Love to have a monstrous game as the Packers will be without multiple stars. But I do think Love will look be on his A-game as this could serve as a tryout for next season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, Love should sit. In DFS, Love could be a good play if you need a very cheap option.