TY Hilton start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Even after last week’s disappointing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Indianapolis Colts can still reach the postseason with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR TY Hilton

While TY Hilton has enjoyed a stellar career with the Colts, it has become clear he doesn’t have too much left in the tank after nearly 10 full NFL seasons. Barring an all-time performance, Hilton will finish with his fewest catches and receiving yards for a single season, and he could also set a career-low for touchdown receptions.

That said, Hilton has caught fire (in relative terms) over the past five games, recording all three of his touchdowns during that span. Hilton could add another score or two against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wideouts, but that represents his upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit TY Hilton.