Mac Jones start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones bounced back with a great outing last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones will look to do it again in the season finale on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

After throwing zero touchdowns and two interceptions against the Bills in Week 16, Jones torched the Jaguars’ defense to the tune of 223 yards and three touchdowns last week. He also completed over 70% of his passes (73.3%) for the first time since Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones scored 22.3 fantasy points in the blowout win but is averaging 13.3 fantasy points per game in their last five games. The Patriots will go on the road to play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, where he scored 15.2 fantasy points in Week 1.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Dolphins’ defense will pose a challenge for the young signal-caller as they are only allowing quarterbacks to score 15.8 fantasy points per game. Jones should not be starting this week in fantasy.