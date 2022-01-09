Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions this Sunday. Wide receiver Allen Lazard has been a major piece of the Green Bay offense this season. From a numbers standpoint, he’s having the best season of his career, but his receiving yardage has been consistent since he’s been in the NFL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

This season, Lazard has 35 receptions for 438 yards and six touchdowns. This week is a big game for him because the Packers will be likely without Davante Adams. Not only can he have a big week, but it'll be important for Jordan Love to get comfortable with him as he could be one of his top receivers in the future.

The Detroit Lions defense allows 244.0 passing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. Their defense as a whole has been extremely inconsistent this season to say the least. That is no surprise however, as they are in the middle of a rebuild and Dan Campbell should have them where they want to be in the future. In this game, I expect him to put up one of his best fantasy games of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Lazard should start.