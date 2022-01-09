AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions this Sunday. Running back AJ Dillon has been extremely impressive this season, especially down the stretch. After having a quiet rookie season, he has shown he was worth the second-round pick.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

This season, Dillon has 173 carries for 740 yards and five touchdowns. He was likely on waivers in a majority of fantasy leagues to start the season, as he didn't do much last season. But he quickly picked it up down the stretch and has become a crucial part of the Packers offense.

The Detroit Lions defense allows 135.9 rushing yards per game which ranks 28th in the NFL. Their defense as a whole has been extremely inconsistent this season to say the least. That is no surprise however, as they are in the middle of a rebuild and Dan Campbell should have them where they want to be in the future. This is an extremely tough play option because I have no idea whether he will play a normal amount for what he usually does.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I would say start Dillon in both season-long fantasy and DFS, but I think he will be splitting carries with Patrick Taylor.