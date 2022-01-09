Patrick Taylor start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions this Sunday. Running back Patrick Taylor was signed by the Packers following the 2020 NFL Draft. This has been his first season actually playing as he’s spent most of his career in the NFL on the practice squad.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Patrick Taylor

In eight games played this season, Taylor has 12 carries for 36 yards. He hasn't played very much in crunch time this season but I expect him to get plenty of touches this week. In last weeks game against the Vikings, Taylor had six carries for 18 yards. I was impressed with how hard he was running the ball.

The Detroit Lions defense allows 135.9 rushing yards per game which ranks 28th in the NFL. Their defense as a whole has been extremely inconsistent this season to say the least. That is no surprise however, as they are in the middle of a rebuild and Dan Campbell should have them where they want to be in the future. I expect Taylor to get in the end zone and have 50+ rushing yards in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Taylor should start.