Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts’ playoff hopes absorbed a blow with last weekend’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the Colts can secure a wild-card bid with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, and he looked like it. The veteran quarterback finished with less than 150 passing yards and only one score. While a considerable improvement over his output from Week 15’s tilt with the New England Patriots (57 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception), it still doesn’t do much for fantasy managers.

And while the Jaguars defense usually bodes well for opposing players, the unit has actually performed adequately against quarterbacks from a fantasy perspective. Jacksonville enters Week 18 tied with the Seattle Seahawks for 17th in the league in fantasy points allowed to signal-callers. As with most weeks, Wentz just doesn’t seem like a smart play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Carson Wentz.