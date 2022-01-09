 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michael Pittman start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Michael Pittman ahead of the Indianapolis Colts Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By Jason B. Hirschhorn
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts, despite last week’s disappointing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, can still stamp their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman

Last week, Michael Pittman Jr. officially recorded the first 1,000-yard season of his young career. The second-year wide receiver caught all six of his targets for 47 yards, pushing him 18 over the millennium mark. While Pittman hasn’t yet developed a nose for the end zone — he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 9 — he has become a more complete receiver and has the potential to break out next season.

But that long-term potential only does so much for fantasy managers right now. Pittman’s lack of touchdowns limits his value to PPR leagues, even against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Michael Pittman Jr. as a low-end FLEX in PPR leagues.

