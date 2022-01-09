Michael Pittman start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts, despite last week’s disappointing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, can still stamp their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman

Last week, Michael Pittman Jr. officially recorded the first 1,000-yard season of his young career. The second-year wide receiver caught all six of his targets for 47 yards, pushing him 18 over the millennium mark. While Pittman hasn’t yet developed a nose for the end zone — he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 9 — he has become a more complete receiver and has the potential to break out next season.

But that long-term potential only does so much for fantasy managers right now. Pittman’s lack of touchdowns limits his value to PPR leagues, even against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Michael Pittman Jr. as a low-end FLEX in PPR leagues.