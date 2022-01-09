Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Following last week’s defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Indianapolis Colts must rebound against the Jacksonville Jaguars in order to reach the playoffs. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

With Jonathan Taylor serving as the centerpiece of the entire Colts offense, the rest of the team’s running backs typically see little work in relief. For Nyheim Hines, that has meant an average of fewer than five touches and 28 yards from scrimmage over the last six weeks.

Accordingly, Hines will probably have a hard time taking advantage of Sunday’s matchup with the Jaguars, who have given up 11th most fantasy points to running backs over the course of the season. Perhaps the Colts put the game away early and Hines sees more work than normal, but that’s a limited upside for fantasy managers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Nyheim Hines.