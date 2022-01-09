Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Tight end Tyler Conklin was forced to step up after Irv Smith Jr. suffered a season-ending meniscus injury. Conklin has done a decent job in place of him. Next season, the Vikings will have a talented duo at tight end.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE Tyler Conklin

This season, Conklin has 59 receptions for 587 yards and three touchdowns. He’s played in every game which has been crucial for the Vikings. They've needed him all year, so him being healthy was huge.

The Chicago Bears passing defense allows 189.1 passing yards per game which ranks 3rd in the NFL. That’s extremely impressive and a major step forward from last season. This will be a tough matchup for the Bears however as the Vikings are on of the top passing offenses in the league. Against tight ends, the Bears have had some struggles of late. Barring last week, the Bears have allowed a good amount of fantasy points to tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Conklin should start.