KJ Osborn start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wide receiver K.J. Osborn has really played well this season. With Adam Thielen being banged up throughout the majority of the season, Osborn has fit in well with Justin Jefferson.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR KJ Osborn

This season, Osborn has 49 receptions for 634 yards and six touchdowns. A big number that stands out to me is his touchdown numbers. In the last five games, Osborn has four touchdowns. As the Bears will be doing whatever they can to limit Jefferson, I think we could see Osborn get in the end zone once again this week.

The Chicago Bears passing defense allows 189.1 passing yards per game which ranks 3rd in the NFL. That’s extremely impressive and a major step forward from last season. This will be a tough matchup for the Bears however as the Vikings are one of the top passing offenses in the league. I expect Osborn to have a decent fantasy game and to score a touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Osborn should start.