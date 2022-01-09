Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Running back Alexander Mattison has had a decent season. It’s always been tough because he is their second running back behind Dalvin Cook, but Cook has missed a few games this season and Mattison has done a good job replacing him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

In 15 games, Mattison has 129 carries for 473 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 31 receptions for 225 yards and a touchdown. Cook is healthy this week, so Mattison won't be their starting back. I don't expect Mattison to have a big game in this matchup.

The Chicago Bears defense allows 126.4 rushing yards per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. With Kirk Cousins back, the Vikings will be throwing the ball way more than last week. I also don't expect this to be a blowout, so Cook will likely play throughout the entire game, which means less carries for Mattison.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Mattison should sit.