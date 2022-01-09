Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Quarterback Kirk Cousins needs just 30 yards to surpass 4,000 yards for the season. He missed the Vikings last game after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

In 15 games, Cousins has thrown for 3,971 yards and 30 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Statistically, he’s been a top-10 quarterback even after missing the last game. He’s been screwed a bit as Adam Thielen has dealt with injuries all season, but Justin Jefferson, as expected, was their top receiver and one of the top in all of the NFL.

The Chicago Bears passing defense allows 189.1 passing yards per game which ranks 3rd in the NFL. That’s extremely impressive and a major step forward from last season. This will be a tough matchup for the Bears however as the Vikings are on of the top passing offenses in the league. I expect Cousins to have a big fantasy game here.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Cousins should start.