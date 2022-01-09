Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots starting tight end Hunter Henry did not score a touchdown in last week’s blowout win over the Jaguars. However, he still was able to be productive and will look upon in the season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

The veteran tight end could not find the end zone, but still mustered three receptions (five targets) for 37 yards. It was an improvement from the previous week’s game against the Buffalo Bills, where Henry was held to only one catch (six targets) for nine yards.

The last time Patriots played the Dolphins in Week 1, Henry had three receptions (three targets) for 31 yards. This season, Miami’s defense has done a good job of defending the tight end as they’ve only allowed the 10th-most receiving yards (904) and six scores on the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the Dolphins trying to neutralize the Patriots’ running game, Henry could play an integral role in the passing game on Sunday. He should be on your radar as a potential TE1 with many players possibly sitting out.