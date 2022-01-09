Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers scored his second career touchdown in last week’s 50-10 win against the Jaguars. Meyers will look to carry that momentum into this week’s AFC East matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

The 25-year-old wide receiver recorded eight receptions (eight targets) for 73 yards and a score against the Jags. It was the fourth time in the last five games that Meyers had at least eight targets.

Meyers is the clear-cut No. 2 wide receiver in the Patriots’ offense behind Kendrick Bourne. The 6-foot-2 wideout is averaging 54.8 receiving yards in his last five games. The former La. Tech standout had a solid outing against Miami in the regular-season opener, where he had six receptions (nine targets) for 44 yards. Since then, Miami’s defense has improved and will pose some challenges for the Pats’ wide receiver unit.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Meyers getting a consistent target share over the last three games, he’s definitely an option to start as a FLEX in fantasy this week.