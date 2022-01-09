Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was one of the standout stars from last week’s 40-point victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bourne will look to make some plays against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

The 26-year-old wide receiver recorded five receptions (six targets) for 76 yards against the Jags last week. The last time Bourne had at least five receptions in a game was in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. In that game, the veteran receiver produced five receptions (six targets) for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Bourne will now go up against the Dolphins’ defense, which will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing showing last week against the Titans. Miami’s defense is giving up 22 fantasy points to per game and 14 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bourne has been one of the more consistent wide receivers on the Pats this season, but I wouldn’t start him as a WR2. However, a FLEX option is on the table.