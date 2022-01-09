Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson was a wrecking ball in last week’s 40-point victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stevenson has shown throughout this season that he can be a lead back or competent backup to Damien Harris.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The rookie running back picked his second 100-yard performance last Sunday against the Jaguars. Stevenson had a career-high 107 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.

Coincidentally, the last time the former Oklahoma standout had two rushing scores in a game was in Week 10 against the Browns (100 yards). Stevenson also scored 22.7 fantasy points, making him one of the top running backs in fantasy football in Week 17.

He will now look to carry that performance over to this Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Miami is only allowing 108.3 rushing yards per game this season and 16.2 fantasy points per game to running backs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even though the Dolphins have been stout against the run, Stevenson still holds some value heading into Week 18. He’s worth a start as an RB2/FLEX option.