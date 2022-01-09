Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley achieved his first 100-yard rushing day of the season in last Sunday’s 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears.

In a year where he’s come back from an ACL tear and has dealt with an ankle injury, he got the most touches he’s gotten all season long and that bodes well for his prospects as a top fantasy star next year. The Giants are set to close out the campaign against Washington this Sunday, giving Barkley an opportunity to end the season strong.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley officially had 21 carries for 102 yards in the loss to the Bears on Sunday. It was easily his biggest rushing output of the year and more in line with the number of carries that we’ve seen him take in the past.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Mike Glennon starting, one would imagine that the Giants play things conservatively to close out the year. That means more carries for Barkley and if you’re in your league championship game this week, he’s worth a start.