Devontae Booker start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

New York Giants running back Devontae Booker got himself plenty of run within the offense this season.

Mostly filling in as starting tailback Saquon Barkley dealt with various injuries, Booker provided a helping hand as the entire offense was ravaged by ailments and key players getting hurt throughout the season. The team will finally close the 2021 campaign on Sunday when hosting the Washington Football Team, so what does that mean for Booker as a fantasy option?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Devontae Booker

Booker had 18 carries for 46 yards in last Sunday’s 27-3 loss to the Chicago Bears. It was the most touches he had received since Week 18 as he and Barkley handled the load with Mike Glennon as the starting quarterback.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Giants will most likely play things conservatively once again with Glennon once again getting the nod at QB. That means plenty of work for both him and Barkley but one would bank on the latter as the more viable fantasy option. For that, sit Booker for the final week of the season.