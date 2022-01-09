Evan Engram start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will look to be taking some positive moments into the offseason as they face the Washington Football Team in Week 18. This game is also about evaluating which players are part of the future in New York, with tight end Evan Engram being among those in question.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Evan Engram

Engram has failed to live up to his lofty expectations when he was drafted by New York. The tight end has consistently failed to stay healthy and hasn’t gotten much help in terms of quarterback play. As a result, he has become somewhat of a castoff in fantasy formats. He had one catch on two targets for 12 yards in the loss to the Bears in Week 17.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Since tight end is a tough position for most managers, Engram does represent a decent streaming option for the position. He’s a good pickup to play if you don’t have a clear-cut starter already.