Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will hope to close out the regular season with a victory when they face the Washington Football Team in Week 18. The Giants haven’t been able to muster much when it comes to favorable results, and that includes the production of high-priced free agent receiver Kenny Golladay.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Golladay had some injuries in what was a forgettable campaign. The receiver has 499 yards and zero touchdowns this season and has been suffering with physical ailments and bad quarterback play. After getting eight targets in each game from Weeks 14-16, Golladay saw just one target in the Week 17 loss to the Bears. The receiver hasn’t been particularly efficient on those 25 targets, mustering just eight catches for 90 yards. As noted earlier, it’s been a forgettable year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Golladay is not worth starting in fantasy formats for Week 18.