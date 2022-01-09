Best DFS lineup strategy for Chargers-Raiders on Sunday night

To wrap-up the final week in the NFL regular season, we have a colossal AFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. The Chargers snapped their two-game losing streak last week with a dominating 34-13 win over the Denver Broncos. The Raiders have won three consecutive games after they defeated the Indianapolis Colts by three points on the road last week.

This game features a few great DFS plays that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put Justin Herbert or Derek Carr in their captain spots, which would not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Injuries

Raiders starting running back Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable with a rib injury, while star tight end Darren Waller is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Captain’s Chair

Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

If you are looking for a Chargers player to put in the captain’s chair, veteran wide receiver Mike Williams would not be a bad option. The veteran wide receiver has played consistent ball over the last few weeks and should have some favorable matchups on the perimeter against the Raiders’ secondary.

In last week’s game against the Broncos, Williams had three receptions (four targets) for 63 yards and a touchdown. The former Clemson standout went on to score 15.3 fantasy points in the 34-13 win at home. Williams is averaging 12.44 fantasy points per game in his last five games.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Raiders

With Waller possibly returning from injury tonight, it should help out Renfrow, who has been the Raiders’ best wide receiver this season. The young wide receiver has 99 receptions (123 targets) for 1,025 yard and seven touchdowns.

Renfrow has scored a touchdown in three out of his last four games, which includes the Raiders’ last two wins over the Browns and Colts. The 26-year-old receiver is averaging 18.9 fantasy points per game in their last five games.

Value Plays

Zay Jones, WR, Raiders — $6,400

Jones is one of the better value plays for the SNF showdown slate. The 26-year-old wide receiver has stepped up over the last three games and has been a perfect compliment to Hunter Renfrow on the outside.

In last week’s win against Indianapolis, the 26-year-old receiver posted eight receptions (10 targets) for 120 yards and 22.9 fantasy points. It was his third-straight game with 10 or more fantasy points and six or more receptions. Jones should play a role in tonight’s season finale against the Chargers.

Jared Cook, TE, Chargers — $5,600

With a lot of attention being on Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler, veteran tight end Jared Cook should have some favorable matchups against the Raiders’ defense. When these two teams played each other back in Week 4, Cook had six receptions (seven targets) for 70 yards and a touchdown (19.0 fantasy points).

The veteran tight end has only scored a touchdown in two out of his last five games, but is still averaging 8.1 fantasy points per game. Cook should at least get 2-3 catches in tonight’s game against a Las Vegas defense that is ranked 25th vs. tight ends (ORPK) this season.