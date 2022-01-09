How much will the winner of the Sentry Tournament of Champions win in 2022

We’ve got a two-man race at the top of the leaderboard for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, as Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith will tee off at 3:55 p.m. ET in the final group for what is now basically match play. Rahm and Smith are tied at -26, with the closest other competitor being Daniel Berger at -21.

But how much cash will the participants make after the journey to Kapalua in Maui to be guaranteed at least $100,000 for participating? We break down the prize money for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions below.

As of this writing, Rahm is -140 at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the winner, with Smith at +140. Berger is the only other competitor under 40-1 at +2500.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this site from TheGolfNewsNet. There is no 39th place available since Cameron Champ withdrew from the tournament before the first tee after testing positive for COVID-19.