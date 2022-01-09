 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How much will the winner of the Sentry Tournament of Champions win in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, taking place in Hawaii in 2022.

By DKNation Staff
Jon Rahm of Spain waves his ball on the 17th green during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the Plantation Course at Kapalua on January 8, 2022 in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii. Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

We’ve got a two-man race at the top of the leaderboard for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, as Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith will tee off at 3:55 p.m. ET in the final group for what is now basically match play. Rahm and Smith are tied at -26, with the closest other competitor being Daniel Berger at -21.

But how much cash will the participants make after the journey to Kapalua in Maui to be guaranteed at least $100,000 for participating? We break down the prize money for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions below.

As of this writing, Rahm is -140 at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the winner, with Smith at +140. Berger is the only other competitor under 40-1 at +2500.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this site from TheGolfNewsNet. There is no 39th place available since Cameron Champ withdrew from the tournament before the first tee after testing positive for COVID-19.

  1. $1,476,000
  2. $810,000
  3. $515,000
  4. $400,000
  5. $335,000
  6. $278,000
  7. $245,000
  8. $225,000
  9. $210,000
  10. $195,000
  11. $181,000
  12. $170,000
  13. $160,000
  14. $150,000
  15. $140,000
  16. $133,000
  17. $130,000
  18. $127,000
  19. $124,000
  20. $122,000
  21. $120,000
  22. $118,000
  23. $116,000
  24. $115,000
  25. $114,000
  26. $113,000
  27. $112,000
  28. $111,000
  29. $110,000
  30. $109,000
  31. $108,000
  32. $107,000
  33. $106,000
  34. $105,000
  35. $104,000
  36. $103,000
  37. $102,000
  38. $101,000

