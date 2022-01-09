 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL playoff picture: What does Colts-Jaguars mean for AFC standings

The Indianapolis Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville in Week 18. We break down what the game means for the NFL playoff picture.

By David Fucillo
Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colt runs the ball during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final game of the 2021 NFL regular season. The Colts had a scare last week when QB Carson Wentz almost missed their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jaguars have a chance to seal up the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft as well, if that means anything to you.

Colts playoff picture

Indianapolis enters this game as the 6-seed in the AFC playoff standings. The Colts need a win to improve to 10-7 and clinch a playoff spot. Considering the Jags are 2-14 and the Colts are in a must-win spot, you’d think Indy shows up and takes care of business. The Colts are 15-point favorites to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s all you need to hear. If there is a miracle and the Colts lose, Indy would get in if the Chargers and Steelers lose and the Dolphins beat the Patriots. A Chargers loss and Steelers-Ravens tie also gets LA in.

Indianapolis clinches playoff spot with:

  1. IND win or tie
  2. LAC loss + BAL-PIT tie
  3. LAC loss + PIT loss + MIA win

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Relevant Week 18 matchups

Bengals (10-6) @ Browns (7-9)
Titans (11-5) @ Texans (4-12)
Chargers (9-7) @ Raiders (9-7)
Patriots (10-6) @ Dolphins (8-8)
Steelers (8-7-1) @ Ravens (8-8)

