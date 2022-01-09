NFL playoff picture: What does Colts-Jaguars mean for AFC standings

The Indianapolis Colts take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final game of the 2021 NFL regular season. The Colts had a scare last week when QB Carson Wentz almost missed their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jaguars have a chance to seal up the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft as well, if that means anything to you.

Colts playoff picture

Indianapolis enters this game as the 6-seed in the AFC playoff standings. The Colts need a win to improve to 10-7 and clinch a playoff spot. Considering the Jags are 2-14 and the Colts are in a must-win spot, you’d think Indy shows up and takes care of business. The Colts are 15-point favorites to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s all you need to hear. If there is a miracle and the Colts lose, Indy would get in if the Chargers and Steelers lose and the Dolphins beat the Patriots. A Chargers loss and Steelers-Ravens tie also gets LA in.

Indianapolis clinches playoff spot with:

IND win or tie LAC loss + BAL-PIT tie LAC loss + PIT loss + MIA win

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Relevant Week 18 matchups

Bengals (10-6) @ Browns (7-9)

Titans (11-5) @ Texans (4-12)

Chargers (9-7) @ Raiders (9-7)

Patriots (10-6) @ Dolphins (8-8)

Steelers (8-7-1) @ Ravens (8-8)