NFL playoff picture: What does Steelers-Ravens mean for AFC standings

The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road for their final regular-season game of the season as they take on the Baltimore Ravens. Both of these AFC North rivals still have a mathematical shot to sneak into the playoffs, with both needing a win in this game. The loser will be automatically eliminated. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

Head coach Mike Tomlin escapes another season without a losing record, but that is about all that went right for the Steelers this season. They started the season strong with a win over the Buffalo Bills, but it soon became apparent that they had no business winning that game. They went on to eventually tie the then-winless Detroit Lions and that showed what kind of team we were dealing with. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is likely playing the final regular-season game of his career. With a win, the Steelers need a Jacksonville Jaguars victory over the Indianapolis Colts and they need the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders to not end in a tie to clinch a playoff berth.

The Ravens are seeing exactly how valuable quarterback Lamar Jackson is to their offensive identity. After suffering a 20-19 loss to the Steelers in Week 13, the Ravens went on to lose their next four games with Jackson sidelined with an ankle injury. Jackson has already been ruled out for this game and if the Ravens can sneak into the playoffs, they hope he can return for their first game. Speaking of the playoffs, the Ravens would need a win, they need the Jaguars to beat the Colts, they need the Raiders to beat the Chargers and they would need the Miami Dolphins to lose or tie the New England Patriots. If all four of those things happen, Baltimore would hold the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs.

