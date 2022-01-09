NFL playoff picture: What does Titans-Texans mean for AFC standings

The Tennessee Titans look to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Houston Texans in Week 18. The Texans are playing for pride and already have their eyes on the future. When these divisional opponents met back in Week 11, it was the Texans that came out on top with a 22-13 win. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

Titans playoff picture

Current AFC standing

With the Cincinnati Bengals topping the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, the Titans found themselves with the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. With a win over the Texans, they lock down the No. 1 seed, home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and the first-round bye that would be crucial to getting star running back Derrick Henry healthy for a playoff push. The Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos in their final game of the regular season on Saturday so the Titans have to win to clinch the No. 1 seed.

Texans playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Texans don’t have a playoff picture, at least not this year. With the off-field controversy surrounding Deshaun Watson plus his refusal to play for the team, the Texans have had to rely on Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills to fill in. The bright spot here is that the rookie, Mills, has shown promise and there could be potential with him under center. Other than that, this roster needs work in the offseason and Houston is likely already focusing on what their roster will look like in 2022.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Bengals (10-6) @ Browns (7-9)

Steelers (8-7-1) @ Ravens (8-8)

Jets (4-12) @ Bills (10-6)

Patriots (10-6) @ Dolphins (8-8)

Colts (9-7) @ Jaguars (2-14)

Chargers (9-7) @ Raiders (9-7) Sunday Night Football

Chiefs beat Broncos on Saturday night