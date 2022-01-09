NFL playoff picture: What does Jets-Bills mean for AFC standings

The New York Jets play their final game of the season as they hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have already clinched a playoff berth, but their seeding in the AFC playoffs hasn’t yet been finalized. This game is an AFC East rematch from Week 10 when the Bills beat the Jets, 45-17. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 4:25 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

Bills playoff picture

Current AFC standing

Heading into Week 18, the Bills sit atop the AFC East and they hold the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. They share the same record as the New England Patriots so if the Bills were to lose, and the Patriots were to win their game against the Miami Dolphins, it would be New England that wins the division. The Bills have quite a range of outcomes for the weekend though as there are scenarios that could see them finish as high as the No. 3 seed, but as low as the No. 7. At the very least they have a playoff spot locked up and a win secures them the division and at worst, the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Titans (11-5) @ Texans (4-12)

Bengals (10-6) @ Browns (7-9)

Patriots (10-6) @ Dolphins (8-8)

Colts (9-7) @ Jaguars (2-14)

Chargers (9-7) @ Raiders (9-7) Sunday Night Football

Chiefs beat the Broncos on Saturday