What does Chargers-Raiders mean for AFC standings in Week 18

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football to close out Week 18 and it is the biggest game of the weekend. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and the Chargers are a three-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

There are plenty of playoff implications across Sunday’s slate, but this is the one game where it could be winner gets into the playoffs and the loser heads home. They are currently tied at 9-7 with the Chargers holding the final playoff berth and the Raiders sitting in eighth.

The Chargers can only reach the playoffs with a win or tie. The Raiders get in with a win, but if they lose, they can still get in with a Colts loss and a Steelers loss or tie. Las Vegas can also get in with a tie if the Colts lose. This sets up a potentially interesting situation in which if the Colts lose, the Raiders and Chargers would both get in if they finish in a tie.