NFL playoff picture: What does Seahawks-Cardinals mean for NFC standings in Week 18

The Seattle Seahawks cap off their season with a Week 18 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals who are heading to the playoffs. The Cardinals can mathematically be the No. 2, the No. 3 or the No. 5 seed depending on what happens around the league. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 4:25 p.m. ET with the game airing on FOX.

Cardinals playoff picture

Current NFC standing

Arizona is 2-3 in their most recent five games with their losses being against the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts. Luckily, they were able to somewhat right the ship in Week 17 with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Cardinals offense has sputtered with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sidelined, and they just haven’t looked like themselves. They were trending in the wrong direction, but with a win over the Cowboys and if they can win against the Seahawks, they will have some momentum heading into the playoffs. Regardless of what happens in this game, they are playoff bound, it just remains to be seen what seed they will be.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

Packers (13-3) @ Lions (2-13-1)

49ers (9-7) @ Rams (12-4)

Panthers (5-11) @ Buccaneers (12-4)

The Cowboys beat the Eagles on Saturday