NFL playoff picture: What does 49ers-Rams mean for NFC standings in Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 with both teams potentially needing a win. The Rams are in the playoffs but have a chance at the NFC West title while the 49ers are still trying to secure their spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The 49ers face two huge questions heading into the game. Their secondary had a COVID-19 outbreak this week and it’s not entirely clear if Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance will be the starting quarterback on Sunday. The team seems to be trending toward Garoppolo but Kyle Shanahan is holding his cards close to his vest.

49ers playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The NFC West is out of their reach, leaving the 49ers competing for a wild card berth. They are tied with the Eagles and a game up on the Saints. While the 49ers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Eagles, they lose the conference tiebreaker to the Saints. San Francisco clinches a playoff berth with a win or tie, or a Saints loss or tie.

Relevant Week 18 matchups

Saints (8-8) @ Falcons (7-9)

Rams playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The 12-4 Rams are a game up on the 11-5 Cardinals in the NFC West. The Rams will clinch the division with a win or tie on Sunday or seeing the Cardinals lose or tie. The No. 1 seed is out of the Rams’ reach, but they would claim the No. 2 seed with a win. If they lose and the Cardinals also lose, LA would land anywhere between No. 2 and No. 4 based on various potential outcomes.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

Cowboys 51, Eagles 26

Seahawks (6-10) @ Cardinals (11-5)

Panthers (5-11) @ Buccaneers (12-4)