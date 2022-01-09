What does Panthers-Bucs mean for NFC standings in Week 18

The Carolina Panthers will see their season come to a merciful end as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. Tampa Bay is playoff-bound as they have locked up the NFC South which guarantees them a top-four seed. When these divisional opponents met in Week 16, the Bucs came away with the easy 32-6 victory. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 4:25 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

With the Green Bay Packers locking down the No. 1 seed, that leaves the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 open for the Buccaneers to move into with a win in Week 18. Tampa Bay suffered a rare shutout loss in Week 15, but have gotten their offense back on track the last two weeks scoring 32 and 28 points, respectively. A loss doesn’t really hurt the Bucs here, as they will be no worse than a top-four seed, but they could use the momentum heading into the playoffs with a win to end the regular season.

Packers (13-3) @ Lions (2-13-1)

49ers (9-7) @ Rams (12-4)

Seahawks (6-10) @ Cardinals (11-5)

Saints (8-8) @ Falcons (7-9)

Cowboys beat the Eagles on Saturday