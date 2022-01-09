Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The final week of fantasy football is here and managers are looking to get a leg up anywhere they can, examining matchups to see who gives them the best shot to win their league’s title.

Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in LA this week. Stafford had a lot of hype this offseason, finally getting to play on a roster with talented skill players around him. But he’s been underwhelming at times and very inconsistent. So what should fantasy managers do with him this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford has helped lead the Rams to a 12-4 record and he’s played well for large parts of the season. But the last two weeks have been kind of ugly for the signal caller. In that span, he’s thrown for 506 total yards and three touchdowns. That sounds pretty decent, but it’s tough when you pair it with the fact that he’s thrown five interceptions too.

The last time Stafford met the Niners was a night of extremely ugly weather and the passing game wasn’t thriving for either team. Still, Stafford threw the ball 41 times for just 243 yards, which is just over 5 yards per attempt. He threw a touchdown in that game but had it picked off twice too. San Fran’s defense has been pretty solid this year too, ranking 14th in the league in points allowed and have given up an average of just 13.3 points per game over the last three weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Stafford has had stretches this season where he’s been spectacular. But he isn’t on one of those tears as the season comes to a close. He struggled against the Niners earlier this season too.

Sit him.