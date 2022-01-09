 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup against the LA Rams.

By Nick Simon
NFL: Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to sit from the sidelines and watch as his team kept its playoff hopes alive with a 23-7 victory over the Houston Texans last week.

The veteran QB sat out with a thumb injury, so it was Trey Lance who took the reigns for the afternoon and led the Niners to victory. After earning a questionable designation this week, Garoppolo will in fact suit up and play when the team pays a visit to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. So what are his prospects from a fantasy football point of view?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo has been a decent fantasy quarterback this year. He ranks as the 18th best fantasy QB, averaging 16.05 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jimmy G only has one 20+ point fantasy performance in his last seven outings. He may do enough to help San Fran earn the final wild card spot but that may not be enough to lift a fantasy manager over the hump in their respective championship game. Sit him.

