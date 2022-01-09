Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to sit from the sidelines and watch as his team kept its playoff hopes alive with a 23-7 victory over the Houston Texans last week.

The veteran QB sat out with a thumb injury, so it was Trey Lance who took the reigns for the afternoon and led the Niners to victory. After earning a questionable designation this week, Garoppolo will in fact suit up and play when the team pays a visit to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. So what are his prospects from a fantasy football point of view?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo has been a decent fantasy quarterback this year. He ranks as the 18th best fantasy QB, averaging 16.05 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jimmy G only has one 20+ point fantasy performance in his last seven outings. He may do enough to help San Fran earn the final wild card spot but that may not be enough to lift a fantasy manager over the hump in their respective championship game. Sit him.