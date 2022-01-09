Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Van Jefferson is an explosive wide receiver for the LA Rams, thriving on big chunk plays. That makes him a potential boom or bust fantasy candidate this week against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jefferson is always a bit of a risky play for fantasy managers, but should they take that risk this week in the final regular-season game of the year?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

Jefferson was struggling mightily recently, catching just five passes for 87 yards in weeks 14-16. He got back on track a bit last week against the Baltimore Ravens, though. He caught four passes for 63 yards. While not a miraculous stat line, it’s definitely trending in the right direction from where he had been.

The 49ers have a pretty below-average defense against the pass. That group ranks 24th in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing WR groups. Though they’ve been solid recently, allowing just two 100+ yard performances by individuals in the last five weeks.

Jefferson caught just three of the seven passes thrown his way for 54 yards on a rainy night in San Francisco earlier this season. Weather won’t be a factor this time, so that should play to his advantage.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Starting Jefferson is a risk, for sure. He showed he’s trending in the right direction after last week’s solid performance, but the 49ers' pass defense has been pretty good as of late.

If you’re in need of a high-ceiling WR to plug into your lineup, there are far worse options out there.

Start him.