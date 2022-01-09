Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Odell Beckham Jr. has been extremely productive since coming over to the LA Rams earlier this season.

OBJ and crew will wrap up the regular season this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. That was one of the few opponents the wideout struggled against this season, but will things be different this time?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.

It’s probably a safe bet that things will be a bit different in this matchup. The first time these two teams played, Beckham had just joined the Rams a few days earlier and had limited, if any, practice time. Even in the game, he still made two catches and QB Matthew Stafford missed him a couple of times for big gains when he was wide open.

Still, since then he’s been great. Not necessarily in the yards category, he’s averaging just 41 yards per game and has just two games over 50 yards, but he’s scoring a ton. He’s scored a touchdown in five of his seven games in a Rams uniform. He’s currently riding a streak of two straight games with a score. He’d be a solid play in PPR leagues as well since he’s gotten five or more targets in all but two games since joining LA too.

The SF defense struggles against good WRs too. They rank 24th in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing pass-catchers, giving up about 36 fantasy points per game to the opposition’s WR corps.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This is a game where Beckham could have his highest yardage mark since joining the Rams. But even if he has a low yard total when the clocks strike zero, he’s a virtual lock to find the end zone.

Start him.