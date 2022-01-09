Sony Michel start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The LA Rams welcome in the San Francisco 49ers for the final regular-season game of the year on Sunday.

Fantasy managers will be looking to this game to see if the Rams' high-powered offense can give them an edge in their matchups, whether it's in DFS or the fantasy championship. Should fantasy managers trust Sony Michele to put up points for them in one of their RB slots?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Michel has been hot and cold this season, but he’s finishing the season on fire. He’s scored a touchdown in each of the last two weeks. Over the last five games, he’s rushing for an average of 99.4 yards per game and has scored at least once in all but two of those games. He’s not going to be a major threat out of the backfield as a pass-catcher, but he’ll probably add a catch or two for 10-20 yards.

The first time the Rams took on San Fran, Michel wasn’t a major factor in the gameplan. He carried the ball just four times but got 20 yards on limited carries. They put the ball in the air 41 times that game, which made very little sense considering the horrible weather conditions that night. But now that the running back has hit his stride, expect him to get a lot more reps this week.

The 49ers run defense is solid, ranking 15th in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. They’re giving up about 23 fantasy points per game to opposing ball carriers. Still, Michel is on a tear right now so he’ll probably produce against anybody.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Michel is on the best stretch of the season for him personally. Despite a decent SF defense in front of him this week, he should still put up a good game.

Start him