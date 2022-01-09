Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has improved down the stretch during the regular season, playing a role in the team being in line for the final wild card spot in the NFC.

The second-year wideout is getting a consistent number of targets and is one solid performance away from eclipsing his performance as a rookie last season. The 49ers will travel down to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday so what are the fantasy prospects for Aiyuk?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk caught four of six targets for 94 yards in last week’s 23-7 victory over the Houston Texans. He’s at 719 receiving yards and five touchdowns on the year, earning him the designation of being ranked as the 36th best fantasy receiver in PPR leagues this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Aiyuk will most likely make another considerable impact in this game, so fantasy managers should start him as a flex option.