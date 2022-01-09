Elijah Mitchell start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell returned from a knee injury in a big way last Sunday afternoon.

The rookie sensation was an offensive force, serving as both a ground game and pass catching weapon during the team’s 23-7 victory over the Houston Texans. The 49ers travel down the coast this Sunday with a chance to clinch a playoff spot against the Los Angeles Rams. How will Mitchell fare as a fantasy football option this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

Mitchell took 21 carries for 119 rushing yards last Sunday, also catching two passes for 11 receiving yards and a touchdown in the win. That performance earned him 21 points in PPR leagues, where he currently ranks as the 28th best fantasy running back.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Continue riding the hot hand as the Niners fight for the last playoff spot in the NFC. Start Mitchell for Week 18.