Elijah Mitchell start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Elijah Mitchell ahead of the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup against the LA Rams.

By Nick Simon
Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell returned from a knee injury in a big way last Sunday afternoon.

The rookie sensation was an offensive force, serving as both a ground game and pass catching weapon during the team’s 23-7 victory over the Houston Texans. The 49ers travel down the coast this Sunday with a chance to clinch a playoff spot against the Los Angeles Rams. How will Mitchell fare as a fantasy football option this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

Mitchell took 21 carries for 119 rushing yards last Sunday, also catching two passes for 11 receiving yards and a touchdown in the win. That performance earned him 21 points in PPR leagues, where he currently ranks as the 28th best fantasy running back.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Continue riding the hot hand as the Niners fight for the last playoff spot in the NFC. Start Mitchell for Week 18.

