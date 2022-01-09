 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How the Titans can clinch AFC No. 1 seed, in Week 18

The Titans are headed to the 2022 NFL Playoffs as AFC South champs. We break down what they need to do in Week 18 to land as the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

By David Fucillo
The Tennessee Titans huddle in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

UPDATE: The Chiefs beat the Broncos on Saturday, which means the Titans have to win on Sunday to clinch the top seed.

The Tennessee Titans head into their Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans with a chance to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. They got a big boost in Week 17 when they Bengals beat the Chiefs. It did not secure the top seed, but it gave the Titans control over their own destiny.

The Titans can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win on Sunday against the Texans. Tennessee is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and it’s worth noting they lost to the Texans at home in Week 11. Houston won 22-13 in Tennessee’s fourth game without running back Derrick Henry. The Titans have Henry back at practice, but he is not expected back until the playoffs.

The Titans are guaranteed a top four seed thanks to their division title. A win guarantees the top seed. If they lose, they can still claim the top seed with a Chiefs loss and losses or ties by the Bengals and Patriots. If the Chiefs lose and the Bengals lose or tie but the Patriots win, Tennessee claims the top seed with a Bills win. There are a host of seeding options beyond that if the Titans are upset once again by Houston.

